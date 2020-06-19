Youths Snatch Riffle From Policeman For Collecting Bribe In Cross River (Photos)

The police has received an AK-47 service riffle snatched from one of its operatives at Itu-Odukpani bridge, the boundary between Cross River State and Akwa Ibom State.

Grassroot Reporters gathered that the riffle was snatched from one of the police officers attached to the Cross River State Covid-19 Interstate Movement Enforcement Team stationed at the bridge head.

The unknown youths who were alleged to be angry over an alleged collection of bribe by policemen stationed at the boundary for enforcement of the ban on interstate movement, mobilised and snatched the riffle from the unnamed police officer. The incident which happened on Thursday, June 11 created tension in the area. The youths from Cross River State were said to have been infuriated by the security agent’s collection of bribe from passengers from Akwa Ibom State, a state with confirmed cases of Coronavirus into Cross River State, thereby exposing them to the risk of contracting the virus.

A youth from Oku-Iboku in Akwa Ibom State, a boundary town at the bridge told Grassroot Reporters on condition of anonymity that security agents and other members of the enforcement team collects between N500 to N5,000 to allow passengers from Akwa Ibom State into Cross River State.

Unhappy with the development, the Vice Chairman of Odukpani Local Government Area, Hon. Enefiok Inyang, with the help of the police, launched an investigation into the incident which led to the recovery of the riffle.

Reports say the incident led to casualties but Grassroot Reporters could not independently verify this claim.

However, the State Security Adviser – South, Mr. Ani Esin in company of the Vice Chairman of Odukpani Local Government, Hon. Enefiok Inyang presented the snatched riffle to the Mobile Police (MOPOL) 11 Commander, ACP Kabiru T. Salisu at Odukpani, Cross River State.

Speaking while returning the rifle to the MOPOL 11 Commander ACP Kabiru T. Salisu, Mr Ani assured the Nigerian Police Force of the State’s commitment to foster and strengthen the relationship between the State and the force.

Receiving the riffle on behalf of the MOPOL 11 Commander, CSP Mohammed Zakari Ya’u commended the State Government for it’s prompt response to resolve the issue and more remarkably, in a peaceful manner.

