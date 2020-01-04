You’re A Thief If You Play Church Instrument And Collect Money – Pastor Reveals

The founder and leader of leader of Kharis Church in the United Kingdom, Pastor David Antwi has said that anyone who plays instruments in church and collects money is a thief.

Pastor David Antwi stated this during a church service. He said such a person is satan’s cousin.

Antwi called all the instrumentalists in his church to the front of the congregation and told them that:

“If you play the instruments in church and you collect money, you are a thief,” He said

Pastor David Antwi’s assertion has garnered several reactions on the internet, majorly negative comment with some questioning where this was stated in the bible and a few also questioning his calling.

Many are of the opinion that instrumentalists or musicians working in the church should be paid for their skills.

