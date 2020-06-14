Your Husband Can’t Rape You- Outrage As Anita Joseph Dismisses Marital Rape (Video)

Curvy actress, Anita Joseph-Olagunju and her younger husband, MC Fish have sparked controversy after their video talking about marital rape went viral.

Anita Joseph shared the controversial video on her Instagram Page, where she and her husband discussed the sensitive subject.

She said a friend of hers told her that she was raped by her husband and she wants to report him to the police or other agencies that handle such matters. She wanted to seek Anita’s opinion and advice.

Anita Joseph’s response suggests that there is nothing like ‘marital rape’ or rape in marriage.

This has sparked outrage online as many are dragging the couple on social media while others are supporting the actress.

