Your Forefathers Did 419 Secretly Without Showing Off” -Rudeboy Shades “Yahoo Yahoo” Boys

Nigerian singer, Rudeboy has taken a swipe at internet fraudsters that like to show off on social media.

Social media has been plagued over a couple of weeks with cases of rape, gender-based violence, and racist attacks. As if that was not enough, the likes of Hush Puppi, Celebrity barman, Cubana Cheif Priest were arrested on the basis of Internet fraud. In a recent Instagram post, Rudeboy threw shade at other internet fraudsters telling them that their forefathers did 419 secretly without showing off but people into Yahoo Yahoo flaunts off on social media.

The “Reason with Me” singer further added that before the FBI, Interpol, or the EFCC would have even caught them, those on social media and the Association of Instagram Commentators would have even pointed them out. “Association of Instagram Commentators (A.I.C) also known as Amebo Intelligent Center ??????????????? I just de hail una”

