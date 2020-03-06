Young Man Dies Just One Day After Starting A Countdown To His Birthday

A young man identified as Diego Patrick Nnamdi, has died suddenly, leaving family and friends in deep shock.

The young man reportedly passed away just one day after he took to Facebook to count down to his birthday.

Diego, whose birthday is on March 23, wished himself a happy birthday in advance on Facebook.

However, he passed on before his birthday leaving many people in unbelievable shock. Friends woke up to the news of his death and they took to Facebook to mourn him.

Patrick was buried immediately after his death.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

