Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has written an open letter to the Nigerian government over the poor treatment of citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yemi did this via her Twitter page where she reacted to the video of patients isolated at an infectious disease center in Gombe complaining about their poor treatment. According to them, they have not received any treatment during their isolation of two weeks. Some patients said that they did not even see any doctor and even had to buy their own drugs to treat themselves.

Yemi reacted to the sad incident with a letter to the Nigerian government. The “Shekere” singer wrote that the government wants to rescue people but is yet to save itself. As a concerned citizen, Yemi said its time to rebuild. She wrote: To whom it may concern, Dear Government, You want to rescue us, but you haven’t rescued yourself. Change must start from you (me). Just treat us exactly how you want to be treated. It’s time to rebuild. A concerned citizen Yemi Alade

To whom it may concern, Dear Government, You want to rescue us, but you haven’t rescued yourself. Change must start from you (me). Just treat us exactly how you want to be treated.

It’s time to rebuild. A concerned citizen

Yemi Alade pic.twitter.com/QurY155AwP — ?? #WOMANOFSTEEL ?? (@yemialadee) May 6, 2020

The post You Want To Rescue Us, But You Haven’t Rescued Yourself – Yemi Alade Writes Open To The Nigerian Govt appeared first on tooXclusive.