You Can’t Believe In Jesus And Be Afraid Of Touching Coronavirus Patients – Pastor Oyakhilome Blows Hot

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has again lashed out at Church leaders following the ban on religious gathering which is yet to be lifted due to the increased number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

In a televised service the founder of Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy presided over, he stated that one can’t believe in Jesus and be afraid of touching Coronavirus patients and those with other viruses.

He reiterated his claim of churches still being shut because some church leaders have insisted that for places of worship to reopen, health guildlines he (Pastor Chris) described as “wicked” must be observed. Some of the guidelines include wearing of gloves to lay hands on the sick and suspension of communion.

Pastor Chris insisted that what church leaders are inadvertently planning is “persecution of Christians” as leaders in the country might currently be mocking Christians.

