You Can Also Negotiate For Any Beat Of Your Choice On 9jaflaverstore

Aside from purchasing a beat, you can also negotiate for any beat of your choice on 9jaflaverstore

For example, if you spot a beat which costs 20,000 Naira and you want to negotiate for a lesser price, you can use the Negotiate button and submitted your negotiation, once the music producer approves your negotiation, then you can proceed with purchase for the new negotiated price

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email