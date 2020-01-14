YOU ARE UNIQUE! Barcelona Coach Sends Message To Asisat Oshoala

Women’s Champions League – FC Bayern München vs FC Barcelona am 21.04.2019; FC Bayern Campus

Head coach of Barcelona female team, Lluis Cortes has paid tribute to Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year award for the fourth time.

Cortes said he feels privileged to have the 25-year-old forward in his Barcelona squad, adding that she is a unique player that gives the Catalan club an advantage.

Oshoala has been impressive for Barcelona so far this season.

She bagged four goals as Barcelona thrashed Tacon 6-0 on Saturday.

“Having the best African player (Asisat Oshoala) in my team means a lot,” Cortes told Goal. “She earned the award and they aren’t giving her for who she is but based on merit. This in part benefits us, from her success and her individual performances. “We are privileged to have her because she is a very different player with a different physical form in comparison to any other player in the league. “Having such a unique player that’s so different from what you can find on the national market is an advantage for us and it’s our responsibility to know in what moment to play her. “The moment when maybe another player can perform better but we are very happy with her. Her attitude and her game coming back from the holidays has been excellent and we hope this continues.”

