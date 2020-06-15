‘You Are The Best And Have Been Nothing But A Blessing’ – D’banj Praises Wife Didi Lineo As He Shares Beautiful Photos Of Them

Nigerian singer, D’banj, who recently turned 40 had a special birthday party which was live-streamed with members of the defunct Mo’Hits music group including Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, and others in attendance.

He took to his Instagram page evening to praise and thank his wife, Didi Lineo for putting up the ‘best birthday party’ and ‘being such an angel.

Sharing beautiful photos of them posing together, the singer wrote: ‘Behind Every KING there is a QUEEN…. Thanks, darling for putting up the best Bday party and for being such an Angel. You are the BEST and have been Nothing but a Blessing and I can’t thank you Enough. I love you beyond words boo .’

See full photos below.

