Yobe youths reject Bulama as APC Nat’l Sec

By Duku JOEL, Damaturu

Yobe State youths under the umbrella of Yobe Youth Alliance for All Progressives Congres(APC) have rejected the emergency of Waziri Bulama as national Secretary of the party.

The youth group also condemned the position of the party to micro zone the position to include neigbouring Borno, accusing APC National Working Committee(NWC) for not being fair to their state.

The seat of the National Secretary has remained vacant since the exit of Mai Mala Buni, who is Yobe Governor until yesterday when Bulama emerged as his successor.

The Chairman of the Youth forum, Mohammed Shehu Gadaka, told reporters in Damaturu, that Yobe will not be represented at the NWC if the position of the National secretary is given to Borno.

“The constitution of our party in matters like this is clear, where all states of the federation are represented in the NWC of the party and I am sure Borno already have their representative among the party EXCOS and therefore we do not want to have a political crises among us,” he said.

He noted the decision of the party on the matter is “absolute injustice capable of bringing disunity among the party and we call on their anomaly to be corrected before our party run into crisis”.

According to him: “Yobe has the mandate to produce the National Secretary as replacement of Mai Mala Buni to complete the remaining three years tenure of the elected position.

Gadaka questioned why the NWC reversed its decision after “the National leadership of the party under Comrade Adams Oshiomole has repeatedly insisted that the position of the party’s scribe should remain in Yobe.”

He disclosed the State APC has already nominated a candidate that will succeed Gov. Mai Mala based on the earlier decision but wonder why that has to be changed at the last minute.

Arc. Waziri Bulam was yesterday appointed National Secretary of the party amidst rejection even from the North East Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Mustapha Sahilu, who accused Oshiomhole of imposing Waziri on his zone.

