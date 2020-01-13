Yobe finally constitutes new minimum wage committee

By Duku JOEL, Damaturu

Yobe Government has finally constituted the committee for the negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage.

A letter with reference no GO/S/HOS/EST/5T.II dated January 13, 2020 conveyed the approval of Governor Mai Mala Buni for the appointment of the committee members.

The ten- man committee, according to the letter, will be headed by the acting Head of the Civil Service, Mohammed Nura with the Permanent Secretaries of Administration and General Services, budget and economic planning, local government and chieftaincy affairs, justices/solicitor general and permanent secretary establishment.

Other members of the committee include the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Chairman Trade Union Congress(TUC) and Chairman Joint Public Service Negotiating Council and Secretary of NLC.

The letter, which was signed by the acting Head of Service, did not state when the committee will commence work but instructed that members of the committee should consider the release as their appointment to the committee.

The Nation recalled Yobe Government is one the few states left without the negotiation without a committee to negotiate the new minimum wage.

The latest development may have certainly brought some relief for the workers as they were worried over the silence from both government and labour on the matter.

