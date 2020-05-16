Yobe discharges COVID-19 index case

Duku JOEL, Damaturu

Yobe COVID- 19 index patient has been discharged, The Nation reports.

The 29 -year- old banker, who spoke with our correspondent in Damaturu, said he was discharged on Friday at about 4.00pm and reunited with his family.

He expressed happiness for leaving the isolation centre after 15 days.

He also informed he was well treated at the centre but added none of his tests results were shown to him.

“None of my test results was shown to me. I did not see any of them, both the one that I was positive and the one that I was negative. As they talk am say I get am, na so they talk am say I no get again and they say go home, and I say thank God,” he explained.

He also said his family members were very happy to see him discharged from the centre.

The index case was reported on April 30.

