Yemi Alade To Perform Alongside Shakira, Justin Beiber, Usher At 2020 Global Goal Concert

Sensational songstress, Yemi Alade is to perform alongside Justin Bieber, Usher, and Miley Cyrus at the 2020 Global Goal concert.

The concert which is put in place to make sure there is adequate coronavirus treatment for everyone, everywhere will also feature the likes of Cold Play, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and appearances from Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, and other celebrities worldwide.

Taking to her Twitter page to announce the news, Yemi Alade wrote: It’s time to fight for the world we want. So@yemialadewill be joining #GlobalGoalUnite for Our Future, a concert hosted by@Glblctzn, premiering on June 27, that will shine a light on what we can do to create a healthier future for everyone, everywhere

It's time to fight for the world we want. So @yemialade will be joining #GlobalGoalUnite for Our Future, a concert hosted by @Glblctzn, premiering on June 27, that will shine a light on what we can do to create a healthier future for everyone, everywhere pic.twitter.com/wh88qs1VMu — ?? #WOMANOFSTEEL ?? (@yemialadee) June 22, 2020

