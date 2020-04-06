Yemi Alade Reacts To JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele’s Arrest, Urges Nigerians To Be Careful

Yemi Alade has reacted to the recent arrest of Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz for defying the government’s lockdown orders.

The actress threw a surprise birthday party to celebrate her husband’s 43rd birthday in their Lagos home on the 4th of April, 2020. However, this lead to their arrest and they were later sentenced to 14 days of community service each and were also directed to pay a fine of 100,000 naira.

Celebrities have reached out to the couple and Yemi Alade who happens to be very close to the actress took to Instagram to share a word for Nigerians. She wrote: To err is human and to forgive is Divine. Let’s All be careful out there, my people are fine .??? @funkejenifaakindele n @jjcskillz This too shall pass.

