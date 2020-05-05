Yemi Alade, Niyola search for dream partners on Twitter

By Gbenga Bada

Yemi Alade and her colleague, Niyola are currently searching for the man that behaves just like them and hoping to marry them.

The female singers took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce their search.

In a recent tweet on Sunday, May 3, Alade asked if anyone will marry a spouse that behaves just like him or her.

“Will you marry someone that behaves like you? Be truthful,” she tweeted.

Responding to Yemi Alade, singer Niyola noted that she has been searching for a man that fits the description. “That’s all I have been needing my sister,” Niyola noted.

Yemi Alade went a step further to query Niyola’s claims saying, “Are you sure?”

Niyola responded in affirmative writing, “Yes na. Did you find him?”

Yemi responded, “I’m searching, don’t worry, we will find.”

Niyola rounded off the banter writing, “Ha ok na. The search continues.”

Yemi Alade and Niyola are two top female music acts in Nigeria with multiple hit songs to their credit.

