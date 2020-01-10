Ycee – “Vacancy” [Audio + Lyrics]

Off Ycee’s LP “Ycee Vs Zaheer”, is this cool banging record titled “Vacancy”, produced by Willis. The ANBT boss did justice to this jam. Listen! and get the Lyrics below



Ycee – “Vacancy Lyrics“

[Intro]

Ladies

Ycee for the gal dem

Wi Wi Wi Willis give dem

[Chorus]

Girl your body banging simi leti

Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti

Girl your body banging simi leti

Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti

Girl your body banging gan

Girl you gat me wanting more

Mo fe mu yo bi ti Kponkiriyon

Girl you gat me wanting more

[Verse 1]

Next to me nobody nobody

Its here you’re supposed to be

Next to me nobody nobody nobody no no no

Next to me nobody nobody nobody no no no oh

No no no oh oh

I said I putti ice for your body you go shake am (kuro n’be!)

Want all my money come take am

Gimme real love not the fake one

Space dey my heart I’m vacant

I putti ice for your body you go shake am

Want all my money come take am

Gimme real love not the fake one

Space dey my heart I’m vacant

Vacancy

[Bridge]

Ah ha

Free your mind

Free your spirit

Free your soul

Let the music take control

Sho get?

Girl your body banging simi leti

Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti

Girl your body banging simi leti

Space dey my heart I’m vacant (kuro n’be!)

[Verse 2]

Baby girl you kill me gradually

And your body cause emergency

You the baddest that the eye can see

Girl you too sweet you na eye candy

Baby girl you kill me gradually

And your body cause emergency

You the baddest that the eye can see

Anything you want you know I gat it

Girl omo this thing thing

All for your matter I go sing sing sing

Horn for your body no be pim pim pim

Tim ba pe e Sho ma daun ni sin sin sin sin

Wa Sho ti ri sin sin

Omo make you come make we reason-son

This our lovey no be nwantintin

Oya come and take this ring

[Chorus]

Girl your body banging simi leti

Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti

Girl your body banging simi leti

Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti

Girl your body banging gan

Girl you gat me wanting more

Mo fe mu yo bi ti Kponkiriyon

Girl you gat me wanting more

I putti ice for your body you go shake am

Want all my money come take am

Gimme real love not the fake one

Space dey my heart I’m vacant

Vacancy

