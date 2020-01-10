Ycee – “Vacancy” [Audio + Lyrics]

Off Ycee’s LP “Ycee Vs Zaheer”, is this cool banging record titled “Vacancy”, produced by Willis. The ANBT boss did justice to this jam. Listen! and get the Lyrics below
Ycee – “Vacancy Lyrics“
[Intro]
Ladies
Ycee for the gal dem
Wi Wi Wi Willis give dem
[Chorus]
Girl your body banging simi leti
Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti
Girl your body banging simi leti
Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti
Girl your body banging gan
Girl you gat me wanting more
Mo fe mu yo bi ti Kponkiriyon
Girl you gat me wanting more
[Verse 1]
Next to me nobody nobody
Its here you’re supposed to be
Next to me nobody nobody nobody no no no
Next to me nobody nobody nobody no no no oh
No no no oh oh
I said I putti ice for your body you go shake am (kuro n’be!)
Want all my money come take am
Gimme real love not the fake one
Space dey my heart I’m vacant
I putti ice for your body you go shake am
Want all my money come take am
Gimme real love not the fake one
Space dey my heart I’m vacant
Vacancy
[Bridge]
Ah ha
Free your mind
Free your spirit
Free your soul
Let the music take control
Sho get?
Girl your body banging simi leti
Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti
Girl your body banging simi leti
Space dey my heart I’m vacant (kuro n’be!)
[Verse 2]
Baby girl you kill me gradually
And your body cause emergency
You the baddest that the eye can see
Girl you too sweet you na eye candy
Baby girl you kill me gradually
And your body cause emergency
You the baddest that the eye can see
Anything you want you know I gat it
Girl omo this thing thing
All for your matter I go sing sing sing
Horn for your body no be pim pim pim
Tim ba pe e Sho ma daun ni sin sin sin sin
Wa Sho ti ri sin sin
Omo make you come make we reason-son
This our lovey no be nwantintin
Oya come and take this ring
[Chorus]
Girl your body banging simi leti
Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti
Girl your body banging simi leti
Fami ni rugbon o le gba mi leti
Girl your body banging gan
Girl you gat me wanting more
Mo fe mu yo bi ti Kponkiriyon
Girl you gat me wanting more
I putti ice for your body you go shake am
Want all my money come take am
Gimme real love not the fake one
Space dey my heart I’m vacant
Vacancy
