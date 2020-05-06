Ycee Replies Troll Who Shamed Him For Not Having Hit Songs

Nigerian rapper, Ycee seemed to have the perfect answer for a Twitter user who trolled him for not having hit songs.

The conversation started when a Twitter user identified as Charles took to the social media platform to state that if an armed robber put a gun to head and told him to mention two of the rapper’s hit songs, he would be dead immediately. “If an armed robber put a gun on my head and asked me to mention 2 of Ycee’s hit songs, I’d be dead!” Ycee savagely responded that his death would be as a result of his own ignorance. He wrote: “and it would be your ignorance that killed you”

