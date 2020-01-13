Yarima Declares Interest To Contest For Presidency

A former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima has declared interest to contest for the presidency come 2023. Yarima, an All Progressives Party (APC) member disclosed this yesterday in Bauchi while speaking with newsmen shortly after he paid a condolence visit to a famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi over the death of his wife.

He said that various political groups from different parts of the country had approached him to contest for the presidency.

“And by the grace of Allah, I will contest for the seat in 2023,” he said. Yarima who served as governor for eight years and senator for eight years, said if elected in 2023, he will fight poverty, create job opportunities and address the infrastructural gap in the country.

“The APC has set a standard of producing a presidential candidate through direct primaries and by the grace of Allah I will contest the primaries.

People will look for a candidate that has something to offer for the country, a common man will not look for money but will look for what I can offer to the country,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against corruption and security challenges, urging him to do more to address poverty and unemploymen

