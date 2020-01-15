Yakubu: election riggers will be prosecuted

By Emmanuel Oladesu

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that tough sanctions awaited perpetrators of electoral violence and fraud in future elections.

Also, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mungono (Rtrd), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu said riggers will be prosecuted.

They spoke at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

They also vowed to deal decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of such negative acts, beginning with the next set of rerun elections.

The INEC Chairman said the commission had concluded arrangements for the 28 court-ordered rerun elections, scheduled to hold in one senatorial district, 12 federal constituencies and 15 state constituencies across 11 states on January 25.

He said the violence that took place in some parts of Kogi and Bayelsa states during the last governorship elections held on November 26, last year should not repeat itself.

Yakubu said the failure to act decisively and collaboratively encouraged thuggery and other forms of unruly behaviours.

He said: “It is the responsibility of the security agencies to secure the environment for the successful conduct of elections.

“The purpose of security deployment during elections is to protect the voters, election officials and materials, accredited observers, the media and to safeguard the integrity of the processes generally, including the polling units and collations centres.

“The commission is concerned that security deployment in some of the most recent elections left much to be desired.

There is more emphasis on numbers of security personnel to be deployed but less consideration on strategic deployment to protect the process, leaving the voters, election officials, party agents, observers, the media and even unarmed security personnel at polling units vulnerable to attacks by thugs and hoodlums.

“Furthermore, there is emphasis on numbers of security personnel but less on synergy, coordination and collaboration among the various security agencies in line with the purpose for which ICCES was established in the first instance.

We must adopt a different approach to election security. We must translate the new approach to reality in the forthcoming re-run elections such that Nigerians will see a qualitatively different security arrangement.”

He added: “No thugs and hoodlums can be more powerful than the Nigeria Police and other security agencies. It is the failure to act decisively and collaboratively that encourages thuggery and serves as an incentive for bad behaviour.”

He said although, the commission has no power to cancel an election. Nevertheless, it will not proceed in any constituency where the safety of voters, the commission’s personnel and materials are threatened.

Yakubu also said collation of results will not proceed where the collation centres are invaded, while no declaration will be made where Returning Officers are threatened.

On the review of the electoral framework, the INEC Chairman said the agency would work with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to do the needful. “One critical area of reform is the prosecution of electoral offenders, “he said.

“We shall vigorously pursue the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal. Unless such decisive measure is taken, the present system of arrest, investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders will remain at best palliative.”

Yakubu recalled that the last one year had been a very busy one for the commission and the security agencies, with the conduct of last year’s elections and two off season governorship elections.

He lamented the infractions noticed in those elections and outlined some of the Commission’s efforts at curbing the challenges through inter-agency collaboration.

He said: “you will recall that at our last meeting, we expressed concern with the dimension that illegal deployment of financial resources to influence the outcome of elections, including vote-buying at polling units on Election Day was taking.

“The meeting, recognising the existing collaboration with the anti-corruption agencies in tracking campaign finance as well as the arrest and prosecution of vote-buyers, resolved that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should be included as members of ICCES”.

He welcomed the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye who were attending the ICCES meeting for the first time.

