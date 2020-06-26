Xiaomi Donates Surgical Masks To Ogun State (Photos)

In its bid to help in countering the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Xiaomi has donated the first batch of several tens of thousands of surgical masks to the Ogun State Government.

Ogun state government received the first batch of surgical nose masks by Her Excellency, Deputy Governor Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele in aid of protecting the front line health personnel at the forefront of the pandemic in Nigeria.

This follows Xiaomi’s move of already donating medical supplies, including over one million masks, thermometers, protective gowns, and ventilators, to various markets including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Brazil, Turkey, South Korea and Japan.’

With this donation, Xiaomi hopes to contribute to Nigeria’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

