Xavi donates €1m to Barcelona hospital to help fight coronavirus

Our Reporter

Barcelona legend Xavi has donated €1 million to a hospital in Barcelona to help fight coronavirus.

The Hospital Clinic is treating patients suffering from Covid-19 as well as conducting research to find a cure for the disease.

The hospital has appealed for donations from the public to help buy medical equipment, respirators and personal protection equipment for staff.

Al Sadd coach and former Spain international Xavi and his wife, journalist Nuria Cunillera, have donated money to help the hospital “purchase sanitary equipment for professionals and patients.”