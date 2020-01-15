WOW!!! Fireboy’s Debut Album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” Now Has Over 100 Million Streams

Fireboy is definitely on fire!!!
In just 2 months of his debut album titled “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” released it has amassed over 100 million streams across all digital stores.
That’s a huge milestone for an artist on his debut album in the Nigeria music industry.
The achievement was made known on Twitter after the singer made this known via a tweet.
See the Tweet below:-
Congratulations Fireboy DML!!!
