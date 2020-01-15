Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard, has admitted that he was “less happy” when working under Italian coaches Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Hazard spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, where he won two Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

The Belgium captain says he is now enjoying his training sessions under Zinedine Zidane.

“In training, we are always using the ball, there’s movement and mini-matches,” Hazard told Sport Magazine. “When you meet Italian coaches like I did (Conte and Sarri) you are less happy. “They are more rigid and repetitive. “You find pleasure in victory (playing the way Real Madrid do). I spent three years with Italian coaches so to rediscover this pleasure again makes me happy.”

The post WOW! Eden Hazard Blasts 2 Former Chelsea Coaches (See What He Said) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...