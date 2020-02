Disease kills 280,000 Nigerians in 4 years There are only eight teaching hospitals in Nigeria that have radiotherapy machines for tackling cancer which has become a menace across the 36 states of the federation, Daily Trust reports.

The hospitals are: Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba; University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin; Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching…

Source:- Daily Trust

