Daniel Obadiah, professionally known by his stage name DQ aka WondaboyDQ is a Nigerian hip hop rapper, afro beat singer, song writer, stage performer and recording artist. He is signed to sounds from Pluto. He is out with this new tune straight from the Desingers EP track 2 titled “Bounce” featuring Lil oself. Jiggy with the beat it’s assured to get you dancing with a story line worth listening to . Visuals hitting your screens soon… Enjoy below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WondaboyDQ-Bounce-ft.-Lil-Oself.mp3

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post WondaboyDQ – “Bounce” ft. Lil Oself appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

