Women Exchange Blows Over Toilet Roll As Coronavirus Causes Shortage

A video has surfaced online showing the moment three women physically assaulted each other over a pack of toilet rolls as Coronavirus causes shortage.

The incident, according to reports, happened in Australia as citizens of the country are stocking up on supplies just in case the worst happens and it is leading to altercations.

The video shows one of the women with a trolley stacked with packs of toilet rolls in a shopping centre and the other woman wanted only one pack but she wouldn’t agree.

As she also desperately needed some of the scarce product, she insisted to get one at all cost, resulting in an altercation and physical attacks.

The Australian police have charged the women over the fight.

More than 102 000 people have been infected and the death toll keeps increasing by the day.

