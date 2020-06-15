“Women Are Like Race Horses Who Must Be Tamed, Trained And Cherished”- Femi Fani-Kayode Shares His Secret To Keeping A Lady

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared his secret to keeping a lady.

The father-of-nine, who is currently married to Precious Chikwendu, shared a photo of his wife as he explained how to keep a lady.

Femi Fani-Kayode shares his secret to keeping a lady; says women are like “race horses who must be tamed, trained and cherished”

He Wrote:

“HOW TO KEEP A LADY

Ladies are like race horses: they must be mastered, tamed, trained, exercised and regularly serviced. They are like race cars: their engine must be revved at least twice a day.

They are like precious jewels and rare gems: they must be cherished, shielded, guarded, protected and defended.

They are like little children: they must be given attention, pampered, encouraged, loved, made to feel on top of the world and given everything that they need and want.

They are like magnificent works of art: they must be appreciated and valued.

If you want to keep a lady, live for her alone, worship the ground she walks on, treat her like a Queen, tolerate and accept her idiosyncrasies, weaknesses and excesses and love her for who and what she is, warts and all!

And one more thing: once in a while write her a romantic poem, serve her breakfast in bed, give her flowers, buy her the most expensive and exotic perfumes, take her shopping and in the evening cook a candle-lit dinner for her.

Do all this and she will stand with you through thick and thin. That’s my secret and that’s the key!”

