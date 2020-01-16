Woman Stabbed In Private Parts By Husband Says She Still Wants Him Back

A 31-year-old woman from Lunza Village in Butere, Kakamega County, Kenya is nursing injuries at the Mbale Hospital in Vihiga County after she was allegedly stabbed in the private parts and breasts by her husband on Tuesday, January 14.

Lucy Moraa told K24 Digital that her partner, Ephraim Malenge, attacked her at their Lunza Village home after she declined to give him money to spend on alcohol.

“He [Malenge] came home and told me to give him Ksh40. I said that I did not have the money. He, thereafter, responded, warning: ‘You either give me the Ksh40 I am demanding, or I behead and walk around the streets carrying your severed head’. I thought he was joking, but, nonetheless, I gave him the Ksh40,” Moraa said on her hospital bed. “He left, but returned home minutes later. He found me carrying a purse, and ordered I give him the money that was in the bag so that he could go drinking. I declined, telling him that the money in the purse was our children’s school fees. It was at that point that he reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed me in the chest and private parts. He even attempted to attack our child with the knife, but the baby was rescued by neighbours,” added the mother-of-two.

The 31-year-old woman claimed that her marriage to Malenge has been marred by physical abuse.

“He has formed the habit of seeking forgiveness every time he wrongs me. After a significant period of marital peace, he, again, goes back to his old habits [of violence]. I am still ready to accept him back, but he has to apologise to my family and assure me that he won’t mete out violence on me, again. I want him in my life because he is the father of my children,” said Moraa.

The suspect is yet to be arrested because Moraa is yet to file a formal complaint with police.

