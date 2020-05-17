Woman Murders Husband Over Will In Delta

Some residents of Issele Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have been thrown into mourning over the untimely death of a middle aged man who was on Friday murdered by his wife over will.

The wife, simply known as Veronica, from Abakaliki, was said to have had three children for the late husband, Uwebunor, before the incident happened, apart from a son the man had before he met Veronica.

Trouble was said to have started immediately after the man, who is from Obonkpa Community, but resides in Issele Uku, bought a piece of land and built a house where both of them and the children were staying.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The wife was said to have approached the man on Tuesday to prepare his will in order to make sure her children benefit more from his inheritance, after sensing that the first son, 23, the man had from another woman may take over the building and leaving out her children.

It was also revealed that the man did not pay the bride price for Veronica, which was said to be another fear the woman nursed, which informed why she wanted the will done immediately.

The man, also said to have abandoned the idea of the will, did not take it serious and not knowing the woman had a plan to kill him over the matter.

A close family source told SUNDAY INDEPENDENT that, “Uwebunor was sleeping when the woman hit him with hard object on the head. She went further to stab him on the neck with a knife before she poured Kerosene on him and set him ablaze.

He did not get burnt because of the blood on his body.”

As at the time of filling the report, the corpse of the man had been deposited in the mortuary while Veronica had been arrested by security personnel.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that the woman had been arrested while investigation was ongoing.

She said that the outcome of the investigation would confirm if the woman actually murdered the husband.

Source:- Independent ng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

