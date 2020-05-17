Woman dies in auto crash in Delta

A middle-aged woman, on Sunday, died from an auto crash involving a commercial motorcycle, along the Agbarho axis of the East West Road, in Delta state.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 3:10pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man advanced in age, was said to have been rushed to nearby General Hospital, Agbarho, but was referred to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

According to witnesses, the ‘okada’ rider whose legs were reportedly crushed in the crash, had navigated to the fast lane of the expressway without checking for an incoming vehicle.

Unfortunately, an ash coloured Toyota Camry rammed into the motor bike, knocking off the rider and the passenger, who reportedly died, instantly.

The Nation visited the scene of the incident at 4:17pm and saw the victim on the side of the expressway, covered with a cloth.

Witnesses disclosed that she hit her head hard on the tarred road, causing her to die on the spot.

A teenage girl, said to be one of the victim’s children, was seen wailing and held down by onlookers.

The driver of the car reportedly survived the accident, but also sustained injuries and is said to be in police custody.

A man who spoke in confidence, said “the driver of the car was not at fault at all. It was the bike man. I think he wanted to use the U-turn over there. But he just rode into the middle of the expressway without looking back.

“And the car just picked them. The driver tried to avoid the accident but it was too late. You can see that he ended up in the drains, all in bid to prevent the accident”.

Security operatives helped to control traffic until an ambulance came to convey the corpse to a morgue, with the help of relatives, including the woman’s son, who later arrived the scene.