Woman Buys Coffin For Husband In Anambra As Father’s Day Gift

A middle-aged woman in Nanka, in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday presented a coffin to the husband as father’s day present.

Our correspondent gathered that the woman had bought the casket about four days ago and kept it with the seller.

It was gathered that after a church service on the Sunday, she brought in the coffin in a shuttle bus and presented it to the husband as a gift for the father’s day.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“We were surprised when she came in with the coffin. Nobody could understand her”, a family source told our correspondent.

Another source who begged not to be named said the woman had been showing some abnormal behaviour.

“Nobody paid attention to her problem. She is not normal.

“She has been crying for help, but unfortunately Nigeria and its leaders have not built mental health centres in our hospitals to address these issues.

“A check on the woman will indicate that she must have exhibited some traits in the past.

The source added,” The case is like the man who killed his two children today (Sunday). They all have mental health issues and are crying for help.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

