Woman Allegedly Brutalized By Husband For Refusing To Abort Her 3-Month-Old Pregnancy

A woman has been hospitalized after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband for refusing to get an abortion after she got pregnant for him.

Ronke Adeyemi, 33, who is said to be 3-months pregnant with her second child, was allegedly brutalized by her husband, Bebu Abiodun Abbey, 35, on Saturday, June 20, at their home in Ode-Irele, Ondo State,.

Ronke’s brother, Jimmy Adekanle, claims that Bebu beat up his wife and inserted his hands in her private part in an attempt to remove the fetus from her belly.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Ronke

The couple got married in August 2018 but their marriage has allegedly been plagued with domestic violence.

Jimmy Adekanle said: “Our sister had been complaining to us for a long time about how her husband had been maltreating her over every single issue since they got married.

“We always settle issues for them because there is no perfect marriage but her sin this time around was her refusal to abort her three-month-old pregnancy which she had for him.

Ronke

“The husband wants her to terminate the pregnancy and since she refused, he went ahead to beat her up and left injuries all over her face and body”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

