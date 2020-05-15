Woman Allegedly Batters Her Fiance’s Young Son With Log Of Wood In Anambra, Dips His Hand In Hot Water

A young boy was left with rectal bleeding after he was allegedly battered by his father’s wife-to-be with a log of wood in Anambra.

According to Uzoamaka Nwokolo who shared the story on Facebook, after battering the boy, the prospective stepmother dipped his hand in hot water, put pepper on the burnt hand and then locked him up in a room.

It was gathered that neighbours rescued the boy and rushed him to the hospital.

“# NOTOCHILDABUSE

# STOPTHEHATE

# CHOSELOVE

So a random lady walked into the hospital ward and burst into tears at the sight of what another lady did to a child….now that is a heart that cares.

Children are such a precious gift…

It’s certain that It’s not everyone that appreciates good things little wonder after God said love your neighbour as you love yourself ;God took it further to say Love your neighbour as Christ love the church because some people don’t even love themselves.

So this is what a prospective step mother did to the prospective step son today in Anambra state . After hitting him all over his body with the log of wood, she dipped his hand into a hot water and afterwards spread Cameroun pepper on it and locked him up in the room even with a rectal bleeding.

Thank God for neighbours who came to the child’s rescue.” Uzoamaka Nwokolo wrote

