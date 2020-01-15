Wizkid’s 2nd Babymama; Binta Diamond Celebrates Son, Ayo On His 4th Birthday

Wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta Diamond Diallo has showered sweet words on her son for his 4th birthday today.

The singer’s second child, Ayo who is named after him is a year older today and his mother has taken to Instagram to share an adorable video of her son. She called him her greatest blessing and the best thing that has ever happened to her.

My dear son @king_ayo_ I’m so blessed to have you as my child. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me, the day you were born was the happiest day of my life. I love you so much baby, happy 4th birthday God bless you @king_ayo_ #myprideandjoy #llnp #happybirthday #capricorn #januarybaby #big4 #ayo #king #bdayboy

See her post below:

