Wizkid Throws Shade At Nigerian Pastors Over Inability To Heal Coronavirus Patients

Nigerian sensational singer, Wizkid has shared his thoughts on the attitude of pastors towards the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerian pastors have had one of two things to say about the virus. Some came up with conspiracy theories while some vowed to go to the main source of the virus (China) to end the pandemic once and for all. However, Wizkid who has been quite vocal these days took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and how Nigerian pastors have been nonchalant towards the issue.

He threw shade at them saying that he hasn’t heard the news of them going to isolation centers to heal any patient infected with the coronavirus. He wrote: ” I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol”

I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 11, 2020

