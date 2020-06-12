Wizkid Mocked Nigerian Pastors And Their Healing Prowess On Twitter

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid made a jest of Nigerian pastors and their healing prowess.

Despite the powers claimed by some pastors, Wizkid said that he hasn’t seen a pastor heal anyone infected with COVID-19.

On his official Twitter page, he wrote; ”I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anyone from covid lol”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) reacted to the tweet with four laughing emojis.

