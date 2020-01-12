While Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeat with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, Naira Marley also went home with his first award.

The annual Soundcity MVP Awards held last night at Eko Convention Centre. The event was attended by African artists all over the world.

Performers at the event were announced as Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.

The post Wizkid Left Out As Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Davido Shine At Soundcity MVP Awards appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...