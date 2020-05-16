Will Smith Rocks The Mic Again

The Fresh Prince is back. Yes, Rapper Will Smith has made a return to rap, thrilling his fans as he joined Joyner Lucas in the remix of the song ‘Will,’ an ode to the rap star.

The original song also titled ‘Will’ is off Lucas’ ADHD album.

On the remix, Smith took a cue from Lucas and paid his respects to those who influenced him, summing up his growth in the industry and as a man in the process.

He raps, “You’re feeling me, I feel like a prince that turned into a King, found a queen, started a family and got me a team.

“Joyner, I know you’re inspired by me, but I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I’ll give him a rose for every endeavour.”

Smith who started his career as part of the Hip Hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince has spent the last two decades starring in Hollywood blockbusters – plus duds such as “After Earth” here and there.

His last album was 2005’s “Lost And Found” which received mixed reviews.

Since then, he featured occasionally in songs such as the 2015 hit by Bomba Esterio ‘Fiesta’ and the 2018 FIFA World Cup theme song ‘Live It Up’ by Nicky Jam.

But this latest collaboration with Lucas lit up the social media on Friday with many fans giving him props for his delivery.

A fan, Paula Annette, said: “Will Smith snapped on that Joyner Lucas song, he was tryna make Jada forget pac.”

Another fan, O Fresh, said: “I’m not gonna lie, this Will Smith verse has to be one of my favorite verses of 2020.”

NoLifeShaq wrote “Trash rappers use two minutes to talk about absolutely nothing, Will Smith used his to talk about his entire career and pay homage to the legends! #KnowTheDifference”

Will Smith, 51, released his debut album, Big Wllie Style, in 1997, a multi-platinum record that spurned hits like “Getting Jiggy With It” and “Just The Two Of Us”.

