Will Buhari dump Amaechi?

Sentry

WHAT is really cooking in the Presidency over the renewal of the tenure of the Director–General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside? Will President Muhammadu Buhari dump his favourite godson, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, over NIMASA politics?

There were rumours in the last 72 hours that President Buhari has appointed Bashir Jamoh to replace Dakuku Peterside as the DG of NIMASA.

Peterside, who was appointed in 2016, will complete his four-year tenure on March 10, 2020.

But Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation, said he was not aware of Jamoh’s appointment, creating an impression that all is not well in the government.

SENTRY scooped that it is true that a process has been initiated to appoint Jamoh, but it has not been completed. A third force was said to be behind Jamoh to spite Amaechi. The leakage of the process caused the brouhaha over NIMASA DG.

Anaechi’s tone, however, suggested that he will not tolerate being sidelined. Will the minister have his way? Or will the President shun his godson?

Already, Governor Nyesom Wike has joined issues with the President for not appointing Rivers State indigenes to top positions.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

