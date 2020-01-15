WildervsFury2: Tyson Fury Swears To Knockout Undefeated Deontay Wilder In 2 Rounds

British boxer Tyson Fury has promised to knock out Deontay Wilder amid fears judges in America will cheat him when he faces the American in Los Angeles in their February 22 rematch.

Wilder, the reigning WBC champion came face to face with Fury, who is also unbeaten during a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning and both fighters promised to knock out each other.

Wilder is particularly known as a knock out specialist, with his powerful right hand always sending opponents into concussion.

Since the 2018 December draw between Wilder and Fury, Wilder has emphatically knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. While Fury, not much of a knock out puncher has stopped Tom Schwarz and outpointed Otto Wallin.

Fury, wary of letting the fight be decided by American judges since he is British has replaced his former trainer Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward for next month’s fight, and warned Wilder he wants to knock him out :”I’m looking for the knockout.

It’s clear I won’t get a decision in the United States.’ Wilder said to press men gathered in Los Angeles.”That’s why I’ve employed the Kronk trainer who specialises in sitting down on the right hand. Look at all the Kronk fighters, Wladimir Klitschko even, they look for the big right hand.”

”I’m looking for the big right hand to nail Wilder. Goodnight. I’m looking for a knockout.

If I wasn’t, I would have kept Ben Davison. I’m sick of points decisions, I’ve had plenty, but I’m looking to knock him out.””I’m not looking for herky-jerky. I want him to meet me dead-center of the ring, let’s have a slug-fest.

Best man stands, loser goes down. I’ve got 20 knockouts in 29 wins. He knows he was rocked two or three times in the first fight but I never had the gas to finish him.

“I want to meet him mano a mano. I won’t run. You won’t have to look for me. You’re going down in two rounds.

Two! He’s getting knocked out in two rounds. Laugh about it now but when you’re on your back, looking up at me?”If I’m stupid enough to get hit by that stupid right hand then I deserve to get knocked out.

He knows he’s not messing with a quitter. To beat Tyson Fury you have to nail him to the canvas and if he can’t do that, I’ll eat him up.

