Wike reveals what his successor must do

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has advised all his political associates seeking to succeed as governor to seek the support of the people of the state.

Wike said that he will not impose any Governor on the state.

Wike spoke during a solidarity visit by leaders and people of Oyigbo Local Government Area on Saturday at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike, according to Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media said all those hoping on him will be disappointed.

He said, “I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State as their next Governor of Rivers State. Anyone who wants to be Governor of Rivers in 2023 should go and try.

“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a Governor that will remain loyal to you.”

Governor Wike added that all ethnic nationalities of the State have the right to vie for the Governorship of Rivers State, noting that Oyigbo people should not be intimidated by any other ethnic group.

He said: “Nobody dashes power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this State. You need other people to be Governor.

“The next Governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic Nationality. The next Governor will be someone who can carry everyone along.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that there will be no automatic ticket for any Local Government Chairman for second term.

He said that the emergence of any Local Government Chairman for second term, will be on the strength of his performance and acceptance.

The Governor added that the emerging local government Councils must accommodate women.

Governor Wike announced that his administration will dualize the Oyigbo-Afam road as a major encouragement to the Oyigbo people to defend their votes in subsequent elections.

He also stated that his administration will construct a General Hospital in Oyigbo to improve access to quality healthcare in the area.

He announced a N50million endowment fund for the daughter of a PDP agent killed by soldiers during the 2019 General Election.

The post Wike reveals what his successor must do appeared first on Breaking Times.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

