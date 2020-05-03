Categories
Wife, son of deceased COVID-19 patient test positive in Osun

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo 

The wife and son of a patient who died of coronavirus in Osun state have tested positive.
The two new cases bring the toll of infection in Osun to 36.
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He noted the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the two new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC last night.

His words: “Last night, we received results of 53 samples we sent to the NCDC accredited Testing Centre for evaluation, out of which 2 tested positive and 51 returned negative.

“The two positive cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our Isolation Centre,” he said.

The commissioner further revealed  with the development, Osun has 36 confirmed cases with ten active.

 

 

 

