Wife Of Ex Kogi Governor Defies Court Order, Throws Out Tenants (Photos)

The tenant in question approached the Court and a Court Order was granted restraining Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu from disturbing the tenant’s peaceable and quiet enjoyment of the property, but Princess Zahrah who considers herself to be above the law had the Court Order torn off the gate. She flagrantly and contemptuously disregarded the Court Order and even went ahead to break into the tenants’ house. She had the tenants’ properties damaged and thrown out of the house.

Several valuables including appointment and promotion letters, land documents,diamond engagement ring and gold Jewelleries belonging to the tenant are currently nowhere to be found.

In all these, she is said to have consistently bragged about her relationship with the Inspector General of police which leaves Nigerians wondering if the IGP would condone such lawlessness.

It is astoundingly hypocritical that Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu who has recently berated business mogul Aliko Dangote for unethical behavior and threatened to sue him will resort to this kind of behavior

Princess Zahrah has been in the limelight in the past as we recall that she was charged for committing crimes as she was accused of allegedly defrauding one Nike Kolawole of the sum of 18 million Naira.

Our office is currently unable to confirm if the said criminal case is pending, if she has been acquitted or found guilty

