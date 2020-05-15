Widow escapes assassination in Ebonyi community

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The Chairman Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Hon Sunday Eze has confirmed the attempted assassination of an 80 year old widow, Mrs Regina Opoke of Eguho- Ezzagu in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state by one Mr. Chima Edeh.

Speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, Hon Eze said that he was alerted of the attempted assassination after the suspect had been arrested by the villagers.

He said that though the motive for the attempted assassination is still not certain, he has ordered that the culprit be handed over to the police immediately for interrogation and possible prosecution.

He noted that his administration would not watch evil people perpetrate dastardly act in the local government and urged the people to remain calm and allow security agencies to handle the situation.

Also speaking on the ugly incident, the Catholic Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Eguho Ezzagu, Rev. Father Arinzechukwu Nkannebe who rescued the woman, noted that the living condition of the woman was unbearable and therefore called on spirited individuals and government to assist the widow.

He said that all the property of the woman including clothes were burnt to ashes.

The Cleric said: “It was indeed terrible yesterday night with this ugly incident. One Mr.Chima Edeh from Onunweke Ubia set ablaze the house of a poor, wretched and childless old woman, Mrs Regina Opoke.

“This is high rate of heartless, wickedness and man’s inhumanity to fellow human being. A childless old woman, now homeless and naked now except the clothes she is wearing right now. This is terrible. Devilish.

“Thanks to God no life was lost. The guy has been apprehended by the youths. Let’s consider ourselves to be children of this childless old woman of about 80 years old.

“Always in the Church cleaning and sweeping the Church and compound. Taking charge of little children organization I formed to nurture our little ones in faith and good moral ( Sons and Daughters of St Joseph) every Saturday morning.

“A Ghana-must-go bag full of clothes I gave her sometime in January and a bag of rice I gave her last month and all her property burnt to ashes… I’m full of tears, the Rev. Father lamented.

Another Source from the village who spoke to newsmen on grounds of anonymity said that the suspect had confessed that he had also last 2 years murdered another woman in the same village about two years ago.

According to the source, the Childless widow was said to have escaped from her house on Thursday night when Edeh invaded her house but noticed that the widow had escaped.

The suspect went ahead to set the house ablaze when he noticed that his l planned onslaught against the widow had failed.

Meanwhile, the culprit was apprehended by the villagers and taken to Ishielu Police Division.

Police Spokesman, Loveth Odah did not respond to requests for comment.

