Widow And Her Lover Killed During Midnight Sex In Ebonyi (Read Details)

Homicide detectives have arrested some people at Umuezeoka Umueze, Effium Autonomous Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in connection with the murder of two lovers, Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Ezaka Ucha.

Nkechi, who lost her husband years ago, was Nwokwu’s lover.

The lovers were alleged to have been murdered on Sunday night, when Nkechi went to spend the night with Nwokwu.

Their bodies were discovered on Monday night and police have made some arrests.

A villager said Nwokwu was married and had children, but his wife and children were not residing with him.

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Nweke, disclosed that aside from Nwokwu, another man in the community was also dating Nkechi.

Nweke alleged that Nkechi’s second lover might be responsible for the lovers’ murder.

He added: “Nwokwu and Nkechi were lovers. The woman lost her husband years ago. The man invited the woman to where he built his house.

Meanwhile, the wife of the man stays in her father’s compound. In the night, the man and the woman were found dead inside the man’s house.

The two lovers had wounds on their foreheads and police had made some arrests. There is another man in the community, who is also dating the Nkechi. He has been arrested.”

A resident of the area, Jeremiah Obaji, who confirmed the incident, described it as worrisome.

He said similar incidents have occurred in the community.

Nweke said: “Killings and armed robbery activities in Umuezeoka Umueze in Effium Autonomous community have reached an alarming proportion. Many of our illustrious sons and daughters can no longer visit home because of the fear of the unknown.

“Our aged fathers and mothers have been living at the mercy of these terror men. I am pleading with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Ebonyi State government to come to our aid as our people can no longer sleep at home and those of us who are in the cities cannot come home.

We’re pleading for a police post which can help in securing the lives and property of our people. We are also pleading with the police to use their high powered intelligence gathering to unravel the killers of these people.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. She said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Effium Police Division has not sent details of the incident to her office. She added that investigation into the matter has commenced.

