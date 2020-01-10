Wicked Heart! Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Niece In Kogi State (Graphic Photos)

A woman has been arrested for pouring hot water on her niece who lives with her in Ajaokuta township in Kogi state.

A facebook user, Enikan Olusanya, shared pictures of the little niece, showing the scalds she sustained from the hot water burn on her arm and leg.

Sharing the graphic photos, he wrote:-

This wicked woman maltreated this girl which happened to be Her Senior Sister Daughter. This incident happened in Ajaokuta Steel Township, Ajaokuta local Government, Kogi state, Nigeria.

