Categories
News

Why we killed three Rivers undergraduates, by suspects

From Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Leader of the gang that allegedly killed three university students in Rivers State, Bright Iheachi, aka Nelly, on Wednesday said he ordered their killing because one of them ran away with  his N4 million.

At the parade of the five-man gang in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday, Iheachi said  their target was Nelson Nwafor who fled to Ghana with his N4 million share of an undisclosed deal they struck last year.

Read Also: Security guard killed for asking customer to put on face mask

Iheachi said, “I was the person that ordered my colleagues to kill the three of them, but it was Nelson that I had wanted them to kill, but I later changed my mind and decided that the three of them be killed,” he said.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Trending Now!  COVID-19: Buhari Seeks International Cooperation, Assures Of Intensified Effort To Halt Community Spread

Parents of the deceased three urged police to ensure justice is done.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!