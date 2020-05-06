Why Nigeria must produce despite loss on each barrel of oil

By Dr. Ahmed Adamu

SIr: It costs Nigeria between $15 and $30 to produce one barrel of oil in onshore and offshore (deep water) production sites respectively.

If the oil is sold below any of these levels, does that mean the respective production site will go out of business? The answer is no. Even if the oil price is below the production cost, you will still produce, despite the loss.

As I write this , Nigerian Bonny Light oil is selling at $18.70 per barrel, which means the offshore production will be making a loss of $11 per barrel, and the onshore sites will be making a $3.70 margin per barrel.

Though 55% of the Nigerian oil production fields are onshore, the expensive offshore fields produce more quantity per well.

However, for offshore production to be profitable, oil prices must be high above $30. This means that for more than a month now, the Nigerian offshore production has not been profitable, but we still have to keep producing anyway.

Except for a few days last month, oil price has not been below the onshore production cost. The lowest Nigerian oil was sold during this coronavirus crisis was approximately $15 per barrel. The question is why Nigeria would produce oil despite the loss.

In oil production, the exploration and development costs are the fixed costs, while the cost of production or oil lifting is the variable cost.

The cost of a barrel is the average of the fixed and variable costs. So, even if the price is less than the total cost of the barrel, production can go ahead, because the oil industry is capital intensive and has a low variable cost.

So, the bygone rules suggest that production can continue as long as the price is paying back the variable cost i.e. the lifting cost. The expensive fixed costs are assumed to be recovered later when prices become higher.

The variable or lifting cost of the Nigerian barrel of oil is $3.5 and $5 for onshore and offshore respectively as reported by NAPIMS. So, the rule is that, as long as the oil price is above $5 per barrel, Nigeria can produce irrespective of the loss relative to the total costs.

Nigeria will go out of business if the barrel of oil sells below $3. It is best to shut down production at this low oil price ($3) if it can be reopened.

The onshore oil wells are more flexible, they can be shut down and reopened quickly depending on the market, unlike the offshore wells that are not so flexible.

Nigeria having one of the best oils in the world and having quick access to seaports may not face that appalling low oil price.

The good news is that, as the world is gradually reopening from this week, the oil price is likely to go high, and I will predict, the oil price will surpass the $30 Nigerian benchmark.

So, the oil will still be the saviour of the Nigerian economy because no other sector of the economy is contributing even just 5% of the export revenue. With the acute recession underway, the fiscal receipts will be low too.

Even after the coronavirus, the oil will continue to dominate the global energy mix for some years due to its suitability and versatility.

The biggest threat to oil is the evolution of the electric transportation system. More than 60% of the oil demand is for transportation purposes, and if you replace that with more environmentally friendly transportation options, the oil prices will likely peak at $15 per barrel.

This will then make countries like Nigeria to suffer huge economic costs, like weaker Naira, inflation, low GDP, a possible recession, etc. and leading to shut down of many oi production sites.

It is very easy to sit back and produce oil as far low as $5 per barrel in the short run, but in the long run, it is a trap and disaster. So, there should be a strategy for the next energy shift.

We can either produce electric transport systems or produce batteries or at least produce more electricity for sufficient domestic demand and export purposes.

Electricity will then be the next oil, and we should plan to export it too. The question is, with which fuel are we going to generate the electricity? The wind? Solar? Hydro? Gas? Or Coal?

Among fossil fuels, only natural gas seems to be favorable due to its thermal efficiency and relative cleanness. The good news is that Nigeria has the largest gas reserves in Africa.

Very soon, gas prices will get uncoupled from the oil price, and it will become the next major fuel, I reckon.

Dr. Ahmed Adamu, Nile University, Abuja.

