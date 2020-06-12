Why Man United MUST Forget €170m Ansu Fati Bid

Reports filled the media of Manchester United’s bid for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati but the deal was a misplaced one and all shades of wrong.

The 17-year-old is a fantastic talent and it was no surprise that he broke into the Catalan giants first team at 16. He was helped to settle into the squad by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Fati ceased his moment and produced some brilliant displays that drew the attention of top European sides and Barcelona made a smart move by securing the forward on a longterm deal with a fat release clause of €170m (£151.5m).

Manchester United tested the waters with a €100 million (£89m) bid last January just before they secured the services of Nigerian star, Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day.

Barcelona rejected the deal rightfully so but was it the right move? No. This is solely because the Red Devils have the incredible 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

The England youngster reminds everyone of Robin van Persie, who helped Manchester United to their record 20th Premier League title.

Greenwood is seen as the future of Manchester United and playing alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James in attack will only make him better and unplayable in the nearest future.

Greenwood is technically very good and already scored over 10 goals in all competitions for Manchester United before the suspension of football due to Covid-19.

The sky is the limit for Greenwood and paying €170m (£151.5m) for Ansu Fati is like waste of precious funds to build other areas of the team that needs urgent improvements like a center back.

